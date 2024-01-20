Ireland fail to qualify for Olympic Games

The Irish women's hockey team came up just short in their bid to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris.
Sean Dancer's side lost 2-1 to Great Britain at the third/fourth-place play-off in Spain.
Advertisement
The Irish women's hockey team came up just short in their bid to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris.
Sean Dancer's side lost 2-1 to Great Britain at the third/fourth-place play-off in Spain.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus