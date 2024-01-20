Advertisement
Sport

Ireland fail to qualify for Olympic Games

Jan 20, 2024 17:28 By radiokerrysport
Ireland fail to qualify for Olympic Games
The Irish women's hockey team came up just short in their bid to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris.

Sean Dancer's side lost 2-1 to Great Britain at the third/fourth-place play-off in Spain.

