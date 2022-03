Ireland continue their Six Nations campaign this afternoon.

Andy Farrell's side are at Twickenham for a meeting with England from 4.45pm.

The visitors are looking to win at the London venue for the first time since 2018.

Kieran O'Callaghan of Tralee Rugby Club looks ahead to the match:



Elsewhere, the Stadio Olimpico hosts Scotland's clash with Italy at 2.15pm.