Ireland end World Cup with draw; war of words between Pauw and McCabe

Jul 31, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrysport
The Republic of Ireland's final match at the World Cup has finished scoreless.

Vera Pauw's team take their only point at the tournament from the draw against Nigeria in Brisbane.

A war of words is brewing between Pauw and captain Katie McCabe.

Following today’s scoreless draw, Pauw revealed she ignored mid-game requests from McCabe to substitute Sinead Farrelly.

McCabe has responded by tweeting a zipped-mouth emoji.

Ireland finish bottom of the group while the African nation will progress to the knockout stage in second place behind co-hosts Australia.

Austrlalia defeated Canada 4-nil.

Their third goal was scored by Mary Fowler whose grandfather hails from Dublin.

Earlier today, Japan secured a statement 4-nil win over Spain to top the standings in Group C.

Spain advance in second place.

In the same group, Zambia beat Costa Rica by three goals to one.

England boss Sarina Wiegman's refused to say whether or not Keira Walsh will play any further part at the Women's World Cup.

It was confirmed at the weekend that the main-stay midfielder has avoided an anterior cruciate ligament knee injury.

Wiegman says Walsh is "okay" but won't reveal how bad the issue is.

