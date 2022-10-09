Advertisement
Sport

Ireland draw France & Netherlands in Euro group

Oct 9, 2022 11:10 By radiokerrysport
Ireland draw France & Netherlands in Euro group Ireland draw France & Netherlands in Euro group
Share this article

The Republic of Ireland have a very difficult qualifying group for Euro 2024 as they've been drawn with France, the Netherlands, Greece and Gibraltar.

England will face Italy in their group in a re-match of last summer's final at Wembley.

Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta are their other opponents.

Advertisement

Scotland have been drawn alongside Spain and they will also take on Norway, Georgia and Cyprus.

Wales face Croatia, Armenia, Turkey and Latvia.

Northern Ireland have Denmark as the top ranked side in Group H, where they'll also meet Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan and San Marino.

Advertisement

The top two teams in each pool are guaranteed qualification with third progressing to a play-off.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus