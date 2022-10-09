Ireland draw France & Netherlands in Euro group

The Republic of Ireland have a very difficult qualifying group for Euro 2024 as they've been drawn with France, the Netherlands, Greece and Gibraltar.

England will face Italy in their group in a re-match of last summer's final at Wembley.

Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta are their other opponents.

Scotland have been drawn alongside Spain and they will also take on Norway, Georgia and Cyprus.

Wales face Croatia, Armenia, Turkey and Latvia.

Northern Ireland have Denmark as the top ranked side in Group H, where they'll also meet Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan and San Marino.

The top two teams in each pool are guaranteed qualification with third progressing to a play-off.