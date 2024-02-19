Advertisement
Sport

Ireland continue FIH Pro League campaign this afternoon

Feb 19, 2024 07:34 By radiokerrysport
Ireland continue FIH Pro League campaign this afternoon
Share this article

Ireland's men continue their FIH Pro League campaign this afternoon.

They face a tough task as they attempt to get their first win of the season against table toppers the Netherlands.

Push back in India is at 12pm.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Wiffen says setting world record is his aim
Advertisement
United win at Luton
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Tralee teenager found safe and well
Over 2,300 people are awaiting social housing in the Tralee Municipal District
Death announced of Michael O'Regan
Wiffen says setting world record is his aim
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus