Ireland bid for back to back Nations Cup wins today

Aug 11, 2023 08:17 By radiokerrysport
Ireland will bid for back to back Nations Cup wins at the Dublin Horse Show today.

Ireland will be represented by Cian O'Connor, Michael Duffy, Michael Pender and Shane Sweetnam

The Aga Khan trophy will be presented at the RDS.

