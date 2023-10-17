Ireland beaten

Ireland’s women were beaten by 40-runs by Scotland in the first of three one-day internationals in Spain today.
Chasing a Scottish target of 212, Ireland were bowled out for just 171.
The sides will meet in Almeria on Thursday.
