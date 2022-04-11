Advertisement
Ireland 4th in Women's Six Nations table

Apr 11, 2022 07:04 By radiokerrysport
Ireland sit 4th in the Women's Six Nations table after picking up their first win of this year's tournament.

Greg McWilliams side recorded a 29-8 bonus point win over Italy at Musgrave Park to rebound after two opening losses.

