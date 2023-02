Scrum half Conor Murray and hooker Dan Sheehan have emerged as injury doubts ahead of the Ireland team naming for Saturday's Six Nations match with France in Dublin.

Head coach Andy Farrell announces his selection later, with Craig Casey and Rob Herring on standby to step up.

France coach Fabien Galthie is expected to name the same 15 which beat Italy last weekend.

Advertisement

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton is mindful of the French threat based on past battles between the countries.