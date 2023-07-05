Injury Updates For Clare and Galway

Clare defenders John Conlon and David McInerney are understood to be winning their battles to be fit for Sunday's All Ireland senior hurling championship semi final against Kilkenny at Croke Park.

Centre back Conlon retired hurt during the quarter final win over Dublin.

The news is not believed to be as good in terms of full back Conor Cleary, who is unlikely to feature because of a shoulder problem.

Advertisement

Meanwhile Galway forward Jason Flynn is out of the other semi final with Limerick on Saturday evening because of a hamstring injury.