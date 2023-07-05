Advertisement
Sport

Injury Updates For Clare and Galway

Jul 5, 2023 10:07 By radiokerrysport
Injury Updates For Clare and Galway Injury Updates For Clare and Galway
Share this article

Clare defenders John Conlon and David McInerney are understood to be winning their battles to be fit for Sunday's All Ireland senior hurling championship semi final against Kilkenny at Croke Park.

Centre back Conlon retired hurt during the quarter final win over Dublin.

The news is not believed to be as good in terms of full back Conor Cleary, who is unlikely to feature because of a shoulder problem.

Advertisement

Meanwhile Galway forward Jason Flynn is out of the other semi final with Limerick on Saturday evening because of a hamstring injury.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus