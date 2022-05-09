Advertisement
Sport

Injury blow for Osaka

May 9, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
There’s bad news for Naomi Osaka ahead of this month’s French Open.

The four-time Grand Slam-winner has been forced to pull out of the Italian Open due to an Achilles injury.

Osaka hopes to return in time for Roland-Garros.

