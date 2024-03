There's live sport on Radio Kerry this weekend.

On Saturday the Kerry Hurlers are away to Kildare in the Allianz National Hurling League Div. 2A.

The Kingdom have 1 win from 3 after defeating Meath 2 weeks ago and the round 4 game this weekend will be seen as a must win in order to have any chance of making a league final.

Advertisement

Throw in at Manguard Park, Hawksfield is at 2pm.