David Hawkshaw has signed a new two-year deal with Connacht.

It will keep him at the western province until the end of the 2024/25 season.

The versatile back has made a big impact after his move from Leinster last summer, scoring three tries in 11 appearances.

Hawkshaw, who has featured at 10 and 12 for Connacht, is currently sidelined with an ankle injury.