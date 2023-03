adraig Harrington is among the players teeing it up at the Valero Texas Open later today.

The Dubliner is in the field alongside David Carey, who won Monday's qualifier to get into the event.

Harrington tees off at 2:25 this afternoon with Carey out just over an hour later.

Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow represent the Irish interest at the LPGA Tour's Dio Implant L-A Open.

Meadow tees off at 3pm Irish time, with Maguire not out on course until tonight.