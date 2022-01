Handball’s She's Ace tournament takes place tomorrow and Sunday in Tyrone.

Tomorrow in the 4 wall competition Clodagh Quirke, Glenbeigh plays U11, Maggie Quirke, Glenbeigh U13 and Roisin King, Glenbeigh U15.

They will all compete in these grades in the 1 wall on Sunday.

Also, Sinead Moriarty, Aoife Walsh and Niamh Faulds from the Spa club will play the ladies challenge.