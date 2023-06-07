Hammers In Search Of European Dream

West Ham face Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final in Prague tonight.
Kick off is at 8pm.
The Hammers haven't won a major trophy since 1980.
Manager David Moyes is embracing the occasion.
