Gunners Into Champions League Qtr Finals

Arsenal are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2010.

They beat Porto 4-2 on penalties, with the sides level at a goal apiece after extra-time.

David Raya saved two of the spot kicks for the Premier League leaders.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta says he's proud of his players.

Joining Arsenal in the last 8 are Barcelona, who won 3-1 at home to Napoli last night, and 4-2 over the two legs.

The quarter-final line-up will be completed tonight.

Inter take a 1-nil lead to Madrid for their second leg with Atletico.

And Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven resume level at a goal apiece.

Both those games kick off at 8pm.