Arsenal opened up a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League table in style last night.

Kai Havertz and Ben White both scored twice in a 5-nil demolition of Chelsea at the Emirates.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was delighted with his side's performance.

Pochettino claimed his side were "soft".

He can't understand why they played like that, after pushing Manchester City close in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final.