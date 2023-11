The Grand Slam of Darts continues in Wolverhampton this afternoon.

Joshua Rock is looking for his second victory when he comes up against Jonny Clayton at 1pm.

At the same time, Brendan Dolan will hope to bounce back from his opening defeat when he takes on Haruki Muramatsu

Meanwhile, Nathan Rafferty needs a win over Gian van Veen to keep his hopes of progression alive.