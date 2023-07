Roscommon middleweight Aoife O'Rourke is in a gold medal bout at the European Games in Poland today.

She fights Davina Myrha Michel of France at lunchtime.

Three Irish kickboxers will also bid for gold in Krakow.

Nathan Tait competes in the point fighting 74kg class decider, Amy Wall is in the full contact 60kg decider, and Conor McGlinchey lines up in the final of the 84kg point fighting class.