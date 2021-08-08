Gold for Boxer Harrington

"This is the stuff of dreams" - that was how Ireland's latest gold medalist Kellie Harrington described her fantastic win in the deciding 60kg Lightweight title bout over Brazil's Beatriz Ferreira in Tokyo this morning.

The Dubliner lost a punishing first round to her classy opponent, but turned in a display for the ages the final two rounds to claim Gold on a unaminous decision.

31-year-old Harrington joins Michael Carruth in Barcelona 92 and Katie Taylor nine years ago in London as Ireland's only Boxing gold medalists.

Advertisement

***

In the Men's marathon, Ireland's Kevin Seaward finished 58th in the Men's marathon, with Paul Pollock coming home in 71st place.

Stephen Scullion withdrew at the 20k mark in the extremely difficult conditions.