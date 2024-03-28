Gleeson Names Her Squad Ahead Of Historic Euro Qualifier

Republic of Ireland boss Eileen Gleeson has named a 26 player squad for the upcoming EURO 2025 qualifiers with France and England.

There's a first call up for Aston Villa's Anna Patten - the defender qualifies through her Donegal born grandfather and Galway born grandmother.

Advertisement

However the 24 year old is still awaiting international clearance from FIFA before being declared eligible for the games.

Advertisement

Midfielders Denise O'Sullivan and Tyler Toland along with defender Niamh Fahey return to the squad, having missed the friendlies with Italy and Wales last month.

Defender Tara O'Hanlon is still working through the return to play protocol, while midfielders Sinead Farrelly and Jamie Finn are unavailable due to injury.

Advertisement

Ireland travel to face France in Metz on Friday April 5th, before hosting reigning European champions England at the Aviva Stadium the following Tuesday.