Galway senior football manager Pádraic Joyce says his squad has evolved since he took over.

He became manager of the Tribesmen in 2019 and his first two seasons were heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Galway are now preparing to take on Kerry in this Sunday's All-Ireland final and he will name his starting team in the coming days.

Joyce says it's good to have the county back where he feels they belong.