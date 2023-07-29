Fulham sign Bassey; Chelsea to pay over eight-and-a-half-million-pounds for breaches

Fulham have signed defender Calvin Bassey from Dutch side Ajax.

The deal - which is subject to international clearance - is reportedly worth over 18-million-pounds.

Bassey's agreed a four-year contract at Craven Cottage.

Advertisement

===

Chelsea will pay over eight-and-a-half-million-pounds for breaching UEFA club licensing and financial fair play regulations.

They've agreed the settlement after "submitting incomplete financial information" during Roman Abramovich's era in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement

UEFA say the club's new owners "identified and proactively reported" the discrepancies