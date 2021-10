The Paul Nicholls trained 'Frodon' has won the feature race at Down Royal today - the Ladbrokes Champion Steeplechase.

The nine-year-old was guided to victory by Bryony Frost after going off at a starting price of 3-to-1.

The Gordon Elliot trained 'Galvin' was second ahead of Cheltenham Gold Cup winner 'Minella Indo' who was ridden by Rachael Blackmore.