Jimmy Falvey Memorial Youths Cup Semi Final

Killorglin Afc 5 Killarney Athletic 0

Greyhound Bar KO Cup Semi Final

Camp Utd 4 Listowel Celtic 3

The Tommy Healy Memorial Cup Final, which was due to be played on Sunday, will now be played tonight in Mounthawk Park. CS Abbeydorney face Ballymac Celtic at 7 o'clock.

Mounthawk Park is also the venue for the Charleville Cheese Division 3B League Final Replay between Iveragh United and Atletico Ardfert at 7.30.