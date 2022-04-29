Friday local soccer fixtures & results

13’s Boys Premier
St Brendan’s Park A 2-1 Killarney Celtic A
13’s John Joe Naughton Shield Last 16:
Mastergeeha B 1-0 Castleisland B
13’s John Joe Naughton Cup Last 16:
Camp Juniors 0-6 Fenit Samhphires
Healy Family 15’s Cup Last 8
St Brendan’s Park 1-3 Killarney Athletic
SFAI Boys 15’s Munster Semi-Final
Limerick County v Kerry - Charleville 7.00
Tom Hayes 14’s Cup Last 8
Killarney Celtic v Listowel Celtic 7.00
13’s Girls Premier
Killarney Athletic v Killarney Celtic 6.00