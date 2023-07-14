Friday local GAA fixtures & results

Development Football League
Div 6 Shield Final
Keel V Glenbeigh-Glencar
Glenbeigh-Glencar 2-16 Keel 2-11
North Kerry Junior Football League
Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group
Division 4 Round 4
Clounmacon 0.07 v Finuge 1.14
Tarbert B 1.15 v Knockanure 0.07
East Region U15 Football League
Sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Div 3
Currow 1.09 Gneeveguilla 3.12
North Kerry Under 15 Hurling Championship
Ballyduff 2-18 Ballyheigue 3-10
Lixnaw 6 - 20 Abbeydorney/Causeway 2 - 4
TODAY:
Keane's SuperValu Minor Football County Championship
Group 2
Venue: Waterville
South Kerry District Board V Laune Rangers 7:00
Senior Football League
First named at home
Division 3
Knocknagoshel V Skelligs Rangers 7:30
Division 6
Milltown/Castlemaine V Killarney Legion 6:45
Dr. Crokes V Churchill 7:30
Development League
First named at home
Division 4
St Patrick's Blennerville V Cordal 8:00