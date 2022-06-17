Friday local GAA fixtures & results

Kerry handballers Jack O'Shea and Dominick Lynch are into their respective finals at the US 4 Wall Nationals.

In the Mens Over 35 Singles O'Shea beat Fascro Castro, America 21-7, 21-11 and will now play Bruno Ruiz in the final today.

The Mens 40s saw Lynch defeat Pete Harvey, America 21-5, 21-5 so set up a decider today against another American, Dave Miller.

Advertisement

Kerry Ladies Football

U14 County League

Division 1

Fossa 3-13 v ISG 4-04

U12 County League

Division 5

Beale 3-09 v Ballymacelligott 2-07