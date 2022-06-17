Advertisement
Sport

Friday local GAA fixtures & results

Jun 17, 2022 08:06 By radiokerrysport
Friday local GAA fixtures & results Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

Kerry handballers Jack O'Shea and Dominick Lynch are into their respective finals at the US 4 Wall Nationals.

In the Mens Over 35 Singles O'Shea beat Fascro Castro, America 21-7, 21-11 and will now play Bruno Ruiz in the final today.

The Mens 40s saw Lynch defeat Pete Harvey, America 21-5, 21-5 so set up a decider today against another American, Dave Miller.

Advertisement

Kerry Ladies Football

U14 County League
Division 1
Fossa 3-13 v ISG 4-04

U12 County League
Division 5
Beale 3-09 v Ballymacelligott 2-07

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus