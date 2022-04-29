Friday local GAA fixtures & results

Kerry Ladies Football
U14 county league
Division 2
Castleisland Desmond's 4-06 v Na Gaeil 2-11
South Kerry
U12 Group 4
C final
Laune Rangers B 1-07 v Spa B 1-04
County Senior Hurling League
Division 1
First named at home
Tralee Parnells V Causeway; 8.15
St Brendan's V Kilmoyley; 7.30
Lixnaw V Dr. Crokes; 7.30
Abbeydorney V Crotta O'Neill's; 8.15
County Senior Football League
First named at home
Division 2
Kilcummin V Milltown/Castlemaine; 7.00
Division 3
Churchill V Glenflesk; 7.15
Division 6B
Rathmore V Beaufort; 7.00
Lee Strand Under 15 Féile Hurling
Round 3 @ 6.30
First named at home
Division A
Tralee Parnell's v Ballyduff
Division B
Firies v Abbeydorney