Friday local GAA fixtures & results

Apr 29, 2022 08:04 By radiokerrysport
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Kerry Ladies Football

U14 county league
Division 2
Castleisland Desmond's 4-06 v Na Gaeil 2-11

South Kerry
U12 Group 4
C final
Laune Rangers B 1-07 v Spa B 1-04

County Senior Hurling League

Division 1
First named at home
Tralee Parnells V Causeway; 8.15
St Brendan's V Kilmoyley; 7.30
Lixnaw V Dr. Crokes; 7.30
Abbeydorney V Crotta O'Neill's; 8.15

County Senior Football League
First named at home

Division 2
Kilcummin V Milltown/Castlemaine; 7.00

Division 3
Churchill V Glenflesk; 7.15

Division 6B
Rathmore V Beaufort; 7.00

Lee Strand Under 15 Féile Hurling

Round 3 @ 6.30
First named at home

Division A
Tralee Parnell's v Ballyduff

Division B
Firies v Abbeydorney

