Sport

Friday local GAA fixtures & results

Apr 1, 2022 08:04 By radiokerrysport
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
North Kerry Ladies Football
Billy Kissane Meats
Under 12
Division 5
Abbeydorney Kittins 3-04 v St Pats 2-07

County Senior Hurling League
Division 1
Round 4
First named at home

Causeway V Lixnaw 6:30
Ballyheigue V Dr. Crokes 6:30
Kilmoyley G.A.A. V Crotta O'Neill's 6:30
St Brendan's V Abbeydorney 7:45
Tralee Parnells V Ballyduff 8:15

There are 2 games down for decision this evening in Round 1 of the Lee Strand County Under 15 Hurling League.

In Division 1, Lixnaw are at home to Ballyduff

In Division 2, Abbeydorney host Causeway

Both games have a 6.15 throw in.

County Senior Football League
Division 6A
Kenmare Shamrocks home to Milltown/Castlemaine at 6:45

