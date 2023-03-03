Friday local GAA fixtures and results

Thu, 02 Mar,
Keane's SuperValu Minor Football League Division 2B,
Venue: Dr Crokes GAA Grounds, (Round 2), Dr. Crokes 6-15 Kerins O'Rahilly's 4-10
Minor Football League Division 2B
|TEAM
|PLD
|WON
|DRAW
|LOST
|FOR
|AGAINST
|DIFF
|POINTS
|Milltown/Castlemaine
|2
|2
|0
|0
|43
|22
|21
|4
|Listowel Emmets
|2
|2
|0
|0
|43
|23
|20
|4
|Dr. Crokes
|2
|1
|0
|1
|42
|43
|-1
|2
|Desmonds
|2
|1
|0
|1
|37
|44
|-7
|2
|Rathmore
|2
|0
|0
|2
|29
|38
|-9
|0
|Kerins O`Rahilly's
|2
|0
|0
|2
|39
|63
|-24
|0