Friday local GAA fixtures and results

Mar 3, 2023 09:03 By radiokerrypodcast
Friday local GAA fixtures and results
Thu, 02 Mar,
Keane's SuperValu Minor Football League Division 2B,

 

Venue: Dr Crokes GAA Grounds, (Round 2), Dr. Crokes 6-15 Kerins O'Rahilly's 4-10

Minor Football League Division 2B

 

TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
Milltown/Castlemaine 2 2 0 0 43 22 21 4
Listowel Emmets 2 2 0 0 43 23 20 4
Dr. Crokes 2 1 0 1 42 43 -1 2
Desmonds 2 1 0 1 37 44 -7 2
Rathmore 2 0 0 2 29 38 -9 0
Kerins O`Rahilly's 2 0 0 2 39 63 -24 0
