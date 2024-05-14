Council announces emergency road closure in Gneeveguilla

Kerry County Council has announced an emergency road closure in Gneeveguilla.
The L-7019 local road from Toorenamult Cross, Gneeveguilla to Knockrower South Cross is to close.
The council say this is as a result of safety considerations due to a partial collapse of an existing culvert.
Diversions are in place and will be clearly signposted.
Diversions are as follows:
Traffic travelling from Scartaglin towards Gneeveguilla via Knockrower:
Continue on the R577 at Knockrower West Cross until Knocknaboul Cross, turn right onto the L-2032 towards Tooreencahill Cross, turn right onto the L-3013 at Tooreencahill Cross towards Gullane Cross and onto the L-3009.
Traffic travelling from Gneeveguilla towards Scartaglin via Knockrower:
Continue on the L-3009 at Tooreenamult Cross until Scrahanfadda Cross, turn right onto the L-7017 towards Haremount Cross, turn right onto the L-3006 towards Canguilla Cross, proceed straight through Canguilla Cross towards Scartaglin Cross and onto the R-577.