Council announces emergency road closure in Gneeveguilla

Kerry County Council has announced an emergency road closure in Gneeveguilla.

The L-7019 local road from Toorenamult Cross, Gneeveguilla to Knockrower South Cross is to close.

The council say this is as a result of safety considerations due to a partial collapse of an existing culvert.

Diversions are in place and will be clearly signposted.

Diversions are as follows:

Traffic travelling from Scartaglin towards Gneeveguilla via Knockrower:

Continue on the R577 at Knockrower West Cross until Knocknaboul Cross, turn right onto the L-2032 towards Tooreencahill Cross, turn right onto the L-3013 at Tooreencahill Cross towards Gullane Cross and onto the L-3009.

Traffic travelling from Gneeveguilla towards Scartaglin via Knockrower:

Continue on the L-3009 at Tooreenamult Cross until Scrahanfadda Cross, turn right onto the L-7017 towards Haremount Cross, turn right onto the L-3006 towards Canguilla Cross, proceed straight through Canguilla Cross towards Scartaglin Cross and onto the R-577.