Jamaica have beaten Panama by a goal to nil in their Group F clash at the Women's World Cup.

France moved to the top of that group following a 2-1 win over Brazil, booking their place in the last 16.

Jamaica are a point ahead of the Brazilians in that group, ahead of their meeting on Wednesday.

Earlier, Sweden progressed to the knockout stages with a game to spare.

A brace from Amanda Ilestedt helped the Olympic silver medalists to a 5-nil win over Italy in Wellington.