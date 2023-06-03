Advertisement
Sport

Fourth seed withdraws at French Open

Jun 3, 2023 15:06 By radiokerrysport
your local radio station for County Kerry
Fourth seed Elena Rybakina has pulled out of her third round match against Sara Sorribes Tormo at the French Open at Roland Garros.

The world number four withdrew during the warm-up due to illness.

