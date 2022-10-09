Advertisement
Fotheringham has first win as Huddersfield boss

Oct 9, 2022 15:10 By radiokerrynews
Mark Fotheringham has his first win as Huddersfield boss after they beat fellow strugglers Hull 2-nil in the Championship.

They remain one place off the foot of the table.

Hull are 20th - three points above the relegation zone.

