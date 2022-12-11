Fossa Win Munster Junior Club Football Title

Fossa, thanks to the scoring prowess of David Clifford, have won the AIB Munster Junior Club Football Final after a 1-17 to 1-06 victory over Kilmurry of Cork in Mallow.

A lightening start to the game brought a gilt-edged goal opportunity for Kilmurry in the opening 30 seconds but Dave McCarthy only managed to score a point for the Cork club.

There was no major cause of concern for Fossa as they responded with five unanswered points to lead by 0-5 to 0-1 midway through the first half.

Kilmurry found their way back into the game by half time with a few points to keep Fossa in sight.

Half Time: Fossa 0-09 Kilmurry 0-04

What a start to the second half! David Clifford added to Fossa’s lead but the Kilmurry full forward Dave McCarthy responded with a goal to make it a 3-point game.

More trouble for Fossa followed when their midfielder, Eoin Talbot, was sent to the line for what appeared to be a second yellow card offence.

Fossa managed to increase their lead to four points by the third quarter but Kilmurry were still very much in touch at that stage trailing 0-12 to 1-05.

David Clifford’s 9th point came in the 50th minute to extend Fossa’s lead. Six of those points were from frees.

His 10th point, 7th from frees, came a couple of minutes later to put Fossa 0-16 to 1-06 ahead and never to be caught.

Considering that Fossa were down to 14 men since early in the second half, it was a masterful performance to secure the victory and a Munster title.

The icing on the cake came in injury time when the likely player of the match, Paudie Clifford, hit the back of the net for Fossa's solitary goal.

Final Score: Fossa 1-17 Kilmurry 1-06