Fossa and Rathmore Aim For Munster Football Title Glory

Two more Kerry clubs are aiming to follow Kerins O'Rahillys in securing provincial title honours this afternoon.

Fossa take on Kilmurry of Cork in the AIB Munster Junior Football Championship Final in Mallow at 1.30 - that's 30 minutes later than the originally scheduled time.

Then at 3.30, it's the turn of Rathmore against Na Piarsaigh of Limerick in the AIB Munster Club Intermediate Football Championship Final.

Advertisement

Both games will be live on Radio Kerry Weekend Sport which will be on air at the earlier time of 1.25.