Advertisement
Sport

Fossa and Rathmore Aim For Munster Football Title Glory

Dec 11, 2022 11:12 By radiokerrysport
Fossa and Rathmore Aim For Munster Football Title Glory Fossa and Rathmore Aim For Munster Football Title Glory
Share this article

Two more Kerry clubs are aiming to follow Kerins O'Rahillys in securing provincial title honours this afternoon.

Fossa take on Kilmurry of Cork in the AIB Munster Junior Football Championship Final in Mallow at 1.30 - that's 30 minutes later than the originally scheduled time.

Then at 3.30, it's the turn of Rathmore against Na Piarsaigh of Limerick in the AIB Munster Club Intermediate Football Championship Final.

Advertisement

Both games will be live on Radio Kerry Weekend Sport which will be on air at the earlier time of 1.25.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus