Former winner almost pulled out of World Championship

Former winner Gerwyn Price says he almost pulled out of this year's PDC World Darts Championship.

The Welshman beat Connor Scutt 3-nil last night to advance to the third round at the Alexandra Palace.

Price was booed by many fans last year but says there was a better atmosphere this time around

Meath’s Keane Barry stands between three-time champion Michael van Gerwen and a third round spot tonight.

They meet in the final match of the night at Alexandra Palace.

Starting the evening session, ‘The Bronzed Adonis’ Steve Beaton faces Wessel Nijman.

In the concluding match of the afternoon session, four-time semi-finalist James Wade goes up against Canadian Matt Campbell.