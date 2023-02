Former RTE athletics commentator Tony O’Donoghue has died - aged 86.

O’Donoghue spent over 40 years working for RTÉ, during which time he covered every Olympics from Munich 1972 to the London Games in 2012.

He ran in the famed Golden Mile race in Santry in 1958 when for the first time in history five men - Herb Elliott, Murray Halberg, Ronnie Delany, Albie Thomas and Merv Lincoln - ran sub four minutes in the same race.