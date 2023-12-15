Former Kerry footballer surpasses fundraising goal

Aidan O’Mahony, the esteemed CRY (Cardiac Risk in The Young) Ireland Ambassador and retired GAA player has not only completed the 200k he set out to complete for CRY Ireland, but has surpassed his goal of raising €2K along with it. The outpouring of support has translated into a remarkable achievement, with the total funds raised now standing at an impressive €3,200.

O’Mahony and friend Eoin O’Shea set out on their unique fundraising initiative, ‘Try for CRY’ at the beginning of November, by completing a leg of the Camino distance (200k), and donating all proceeds raised to CRY Ireland. With Aidan and Eoin completing their final 5k of the challenge in the popular Tralee Town Park this Thursday 14th December.

This challenge was set out to be achieved from any location around Ireland from 1st November to 14th December, with the primary goal of the “Try for CRY” initiative being inclusiveness, to inspire individuals to step out, whether in their living rooms, gardens, or local parks, and complete a distance equivalent to a Camino leg, all while contributing to CRY Irelands crucial cause.

Aidan O’Mahony commented on the fundraiser: “The ‘Try for CRY’ was about challenging ourselves, coming together for a good cause, and generating crucial funds for CRY Ireland during this festive season. Given the absence of the Camino for CRY this year, we embarked on this challenge to ensure that we could still make a meaningful contribution to CRY.

I'm also thrilled to announce the return of the Camino for CRY next year, marking my third year participating in support of this worthy cause. On September 6th, 2024, we will embark on this transformative journey once again, and I extend a heartfelt invitation to anyone interested in partaking in the Camino next year to join us on this extraordinary fundraising expedition.”

Lucia Ebbs, CEO of CRY Ireland also added: “The 'Try for CRY' was a remarkable initiative, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Aidan, for not only championing the cause as our CRY ambassador, but for also inspiring others to join in and support CRY Ireland.

As we reflect on the success of 'Try for CRY,' we eagerly anticipate the upcoming Camino for CRY in 2024, and we invite and encourage as many individuals as possible to join us on this transformative journey.”

For those who would like to support Aidan and CRY Ireland, donations can still be made directly at https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/AidanOMahony. Your contribution will go a long way in helping CRY Ireland fulfil its mission of protecting young hearts and providing essential support to families in need.

The Camino for CRY is set to return in 2024, with the journey set to commence on the 6th of September, for more information and to sign up for the 2024 Camino please email [email protected]