For the first time since 2003, none of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer or Andy Murray feature in the top two of tennis' world rankings.

Russia's Daniil Medvedev has taken top spot, while Alexander Zverev has risen to second.

Medvedev is banned from playing at Wimbledon - but won't miss out on ranking points after the tournament had them stripped due to their decision to exclude Russian and Belarusian players.