Foley Out For Munster Championship

Kerry will be without Jason Foley for the Munster championship.

The Ballydonoghue All Star fullback is recovering from ankle ligament damage he suffered after Roscommons Cathal Henegan appeared to stamp on his ankle. Henegan was given a 1 match suspension for the incident following a review by the GAA.

Advertisement

Kerry football selector Diarmuid Murphy admits that Foley could also be a doubt for the group phase of the All Ireland championship which starts on the weekend of May 18th.

Advertisement

Speaking with Jason O’Connor at the Munster football championship launch, the former Kerry keeper gave this injury update about Jason Foley…

Advertisement

Looking to this weekend, Jack O Connor's side are first up in a Kerry/Galway double header.

On Sunday, the Kerry mens take on Galway in the final round of the Allianz League.

Advertisement

A win for Kerry could secure a top 2 finish while Galway are looking to avoid relegation after an injury ravaged campaign.

Advertisement

The repeat of the 2022 All-Ireland Final sees Kerry welcome Galway to Killarney on at 1.45

We’ll have Live coverage on Radio Kerry with thanks to Mc Elligotts Kia, Listowel Rd, Tralee. home of the award winning Kia Range in Kerry….’