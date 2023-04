Jake Flannery, Angus Curtis and Luke Marshall will continue to line-out for Ulsters in the seasons ahead.

Tipperary native Jake Flannery has agreed a new three-year deal that will keep him at Kingspan Stadium until at least 2026.

25-year-old Curtis has put pen to paper on a new two-year deal with the province.

And Marshall, who has amassed over 150 appearances for his home province, is to remain in Belfast for another year.