Five uncapped players have been included in the Irish Women's Hockey squad for next month's World Cup in the Netherlands and Spain.

Caoimhe Perdue, Christina Hamill, Siofra O'Brien, Katie McKee and Charlotte Beggs have all received a call-up.

Ireland are in a group with the Netherlands, Chile and Germany.

Sean Dancer's squad are bidding to emulate their heroics of 2018, when they reached the final.