Jeff Winther is the man to catch going into round two of the Mallorca Open on the European Tour.

The Dane is 8 under par.

Of the Irish, Jonathan Caldwell is in a tie for 14th place on 4 under par,

Paul Dunne is 3 under,

Niall Kearney and Cormac Sharvin are 1 over,

And Gavin Moynihan is plus 7.

On the PGA Tour, Hideki Matsuyama leads the Zozo Championship by one shot at the halfway stage in Japan.

The Masters champion is 8 under par.