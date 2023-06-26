Feile glory for Kingdom club; Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes

U15 Camogie - Féile na nGael Champions

On a beautiful day in Oran GAA club, Co. Roscommon last Saturday, Tralee Parnells Camogie club made history by winning the Division 5 Feile title. Parnells were in a group with Padraig Pearses of Roscommon, Iniskeen of Monaghan and Éire Óg of Greystones, Co. Wicklow. Decisive victories over each of their group opponents led to a semi-final against St. Kevins of Louth. As they had done in 2 of their 3 group matches, the Parnells defence kept the opposition scoreless, while their forwards did the job at the other end. However, the girls were under no illusion that one major effort would be required to win the title and bring the cup back to Kerry. Their final opponents were Portumna of Galway, who had been very impressive in winning all their games on the other side of the draw.

Parnells played with the aid of a very strong breeze for the first half (of 12 minutes) and scored 3 very good points against a resolute Portumna defence. At the other end, as was the case in most of the matches, the defence stood firm and Portumna remained scoreless at the short whistle. With the girls out on their feet, there was a fear that a 3 point lead wasn’t going to be enough as Parnells turned to face the wind. Portumna themselves got 3 points with the aid of the breeze but Parnells managed to get 2 points of their own thanks to some fine attacking play. As the time ticked down, with Portumna still 2 points down, they laid siege to the Parnells goal and went looking for the goal they needed. Despite a number of near misses and some heroic defending, Parnells held out and when the final whistle blew, the girls sank to their knees with joy – they were Féile champions. To victorious scenes, Connacht Camogie President Brian Molloy presented the Division 5 Cup to winning captain Anna Chute.

Congratulations to the team and coaches - Sinead, Natalie, David and Brian – for the effort they have put in over the last few of months. This is such a resilient team of players that never gave up in the final and got their just rewards. Tralee Parnells Camogie is ten years established this year and this achievement is testament to all the coaches and volunteers that have given their time over the years so well done to everyone involved. There certainly is a very bright future ahead for camogie in Tralee.

The club would like to thank all our sponsors that helped make the weekend such a success and in particular Hugh Culloty, Eamon Costello (Kerry) Ltd and Fairies Cross Medical Centre.

Team: 1. Sarah Chute 2. Aobh Culloty 3. Caoilinn Culloo 4. Avril Doyle 5. Aoibhinn Hennessy 6. Anna Chute (captain) 7. Siofra Murphy 8. Eimear Dillane 9. Orla Costello 10. Emma Gaynor 11. Anna O’Sullivan 12. Jessica Leen 13. Evie O’Sullivan 14. Georgia Kennedy 15. Sophie Brick 16. Aoibhin O’Sullivan 17. Orla Buttimer 18. Keelin Reidy 19. Abbie Crowley 20. Caoimhe Shanahan

Mentors: Sinead Curtin, Natalie O’Shea, David Brick, Brian Shanahan

Tralee Parnells Golf Classic

The club is running its inaugural golf classic on Friday July 21st in Beaufort Golf Club. All funds raised will go to completing works on our new Academy pitch in Pairc na Darach in Oakpark.

In 2022, Tralee Parnells was granted a 13 year licence for the use of the GAA pitch, Pairc na Darach, at the Tralee Sports Complex in Oakpark for their Academy players. In order to upgrade the pitch at Pairc na Darach to make it suitable for playing hurling and camogie, substantial investment is required – over €30,000, of which a substantial amount has already been invested by the club. New ball-stops have been erected, nets on the goalposts have been replaced, landscaping has been carried out and the pitch has been sanded, juvenile goalposts have been purchased. Some final groundwork is required so the young hurlers and camogie players can display their skills on a top quality playing surface in a safe environment. The club hopes to have the facility ready for their Academy by July or early August.

Entry fee for a Team of 4 in the golf classic is €200. There are also tee and green sponsorship opportunities available, as well as sponsorship of prizes. Please contact Agnes at 087-8377969 or any member of the Committee for further information.

The club is asking local businesses, parents and supporters of the club to come on board to make this fundraiser a success and to provide the best playing facilities for our young hurlers and camogie players.

Tralee Parnells Hurling & Camogie Summer Camp

Our Hurling and Camogie Summer camp takes place on Monday 24th to Thursday 27th of July. The cost is €50 per child for the 4 days and there are family discounts and daily rates available.

To book your Childs place, go to https://shorturl.at/nAMS4

Club Lotto

Congratulations to our Club Lotto lucky dip winners Lynda Harris and Ilona Sheehan in the draw that took place last Monday. There was no winner of the €1500 jackpot. Numbers drawn were: 1, 5, 23, 26. Next draw will take place on 3rd July. Play at https://traleeparnells.clubforce.com/.../tralee-parnells...