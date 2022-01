The father of Novak Djokovic has hit out at Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison.

The men's world number one player is in quarantine in Melbourne until Monday, when a decision will be made on his legal appeal against deportation for not satisfying Australian Covid-19 regulations.

Srdjan Djokovic claims his son is being 'crucified'.

Djokovic's brother, Djordje has described the situation as the 'greatest sporting and diplomatic scandal'.