Fast Start Key To Rathmore Victory

RATHMORE are County Junior Hurling Champions.
In a repeat meeting of last years final, they took on St. Brendan's
But came out on the winning side this time round 15points to 1-9.
Advertisement
Rathmore Manager Trevor Ryan…
RATHMORE are County Junior Hurling Champions.
In a repeat meeting of last years final, they took on St. Brendan's
But came out on the winning side this time round 15points to 1-9.
Rathmore Manager Trevor Ryan…
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus