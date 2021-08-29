FAI Cup/Women's National League review/preview

One of the biggest rivalries in the Irish game will be renewed today.

That's as Bohemians host Dublin neighbours Shamrock Rovers in the second round of the FAI Cup from 4-o'clock.

Before that, Killester United entertain Wexford Youths from 2-o'clock.

Maynooth University Town beat Cobh Ramblers 3-2 in their second-round F-A-I Cup game.

In the Women's National League, Shelbourne sit two points clear at the top of the table this evening.

That's after they beat Cork 3-1 at Turners Cross today and second placed Peamount could only manage a 1-1 draw with Wexford.

Elsewhere, Athlone beat Treaty United 2-1 while it finished up goalless between Galway and Bohemians earlier on.